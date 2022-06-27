Jamie Lynn reacts to Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears has quietly weighed in on older sister Britney Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari. On June 10, the Zoey 101 alum, 31, liked one of E! News’ recent Instagram posts about Britney and Sam’s star-studded wedding, which was held in Los Angeles on June 9. The post featured an image of the “Circus” singer, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez all laughing and hugging one another while out on the dancefloor.

In the hours before the couple said, “I do,” a source close to Britney confirmed that Jamie Lynn-as well as parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears-had not been invited to the wedding. While she has subtly supported her older sister through social media likes in the past, Jamie Lynn has not publicly spoken about Britney and Sam’s marriage just yet.

The siblings have had a rocky relationship since the release of the Sweet Magnolias star’s memoir Things I Should Have Said last January.

In the tell-all, Jamie Lynn discussed her older sister’s love life and conservatorship-which was terminated in November after 13 years-in detail, sharing that she “only ever had back” while growing up.

“I continued to protect her until just recently,” the 31-year-old wrote, “when she decided I didn’t need protecting and threw me to the proverbial media wolves.”

In response to “outrageous claims” in the book, Britney’s lawyer filed a cease and desist letter to the actress, writing, “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

And, in her own Instagram post, Britney slammed her younger sister for allegedly continuing to try to profit from her success.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!” Britney wrote at the time.

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”