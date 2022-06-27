Sussanne has the cutest compliment for Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne Khan might have parted ways. But the duo continues to be the best of friends. Apart from co-parenting their two sons, the duo also shares the warmest bond with each other’s partners. And this reflects in the way Sussanne often comments on Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s posts on social media.

The latest example of this is Saba and Sussanne’s social media exchange. It so happened that Saba posted an ad on her Instagram account. The actress turned a bridesmaid in the video and was decked up in a bright blue kurta. She rounded off her look with oxidised jewellery. She kept her hair open and finished her makeup with pink lip shade. Immediately after Saba posted the video, Sussanne was quick to jump to the comment section with the sweetest compliment. In her comment, Sussanne also revealed her nickname for Saba. “So pretty Saboo,” read a comment on Instagram. That’s not it. Saba had an equally love-filled reaction to Sussanne’s compliment. “@suzkr thanks my sooz!! Lovvvving your holiday stories – keep em coming,” read her comment on Instagram.

While Saba and Sussanne share a cordial bond, Hrithik, too, has been photographed partying with Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni. The four of them, in fact, had also posed for several photos together when they were in Goa. Their photos had gone viral back then. The photos were a part of a video that Sussanne had shared to mark the opening of her restaurant in Goa. On the film front, Hrithik will now star in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The duo’s photo together had sent the internet into a meltdown and how! Fans just can’t wait for them to star on the screen together.