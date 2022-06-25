Gold price increases by Rs900 to Rs141,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 per tola and was sold at Rs141,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs140,700; the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs121,400 against its sale at Rs120,628 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs111,283 against its sale at Rs110,575, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs1,337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was sold at $1824 against its sale at $1831, the association reported.