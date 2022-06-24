Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 24, 2022


Man kills wife, her lover in Mailsi

Web Desk

A cuckold man murdered his wife and her paramour in Mailsi on Friday.

According to the details, a man discovered his wife in a compromising situation with another man. In a fit of rage, he killed both his wife and her paramour with a sharp-edged weapon.

She was a mother of four children.

Ghulam Yaseen, the accused, turned himself in and confessed to killing his wife and another man, according to police.

On June 6, a man from the Lashari tribe assassinated his sister in Shikarpur Sindh in an alleged honor killing.

Salman, the accused, shot and killed his sister Nirma Lashari before fleeing the scene.

 

Submit a Comment