Man kills wife, her lover in Mailsi

A cuckold man murdered his wife and her paramour in Mailsi on Friday.

According to the details, a man discovered his wife in a compromising situation with another man. In a fit of rage, he killed both his wife and her paramour with a sharp-edged weapon.

She was a mother of four children.

Ghulam Yaseen, the accused, turned himself in and confessed to killing his wife and another man, according to police.

On June 6, a man from the Lashari tribe assassinated his sister in Shikarpur Sindh in an alleged honor killing.

Salman, the accused, shot and killed his sister Nirma Lashari before fleeing the scene.