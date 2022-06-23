Ms Marvel’s mehndi dance sequence even makes the goras bust a move

Ms. Marvel has been receiving raving reviews and the latest episode which will be airing on Disney+ tonight is sure to make you smile ear to ear. Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to Instagram to share a snippet from the upcoming Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel which sees Imaan Vellani’s Kamala Khan dance at her brother’s mehndi. The scene sees Kamala Khan dance to Dil Bole Hadippa’s title track which features Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor in the original. Not only is the dance sequence one that you will want to know, but it also makes Kamala Khan’s white friend dance to the same number. The scene is being loved many who share heartfelt comments.