SHC suspends order to exhume Aamir Liaquat’s body for autopsy

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday suspended the orders for the exhumation of famous televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death. Deceased TV host’s children had approached the SHC against the orders issued by a judicial magistrate in Karachi.

The judicial magistrate (East) on Saturday approved a petition seeking the autopsy of the deceased anchorperson, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence earlier this month. Hussain’s estranged family members, who came only for his last rites, decided to challenge the magistrate’s orders in the SHC.

During the hearing, petitioners’ counsel Zia Awan maintained that the judicial magistrate hastily issued the order over a random citizen’s plea seeking exhumation and postmortem while Hussain’s family was never in its favour. “The plea was a publicity stunt over which the family’s stance wasn’t heard properly,” Awan stated.

Accepting the plea against the exhumation of Hussain’s body, the court issued stay against judicial magistrate’s order. It also issued notices to Abdul Ahad – the petitioner of the plea seeking an autopsy and other respondents of the case – directing the parties to submit their replies at the next hearing.