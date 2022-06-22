Things will get better within six months, claims Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI chief, said that the country’s economic woes would be addressed in six months and the political system would be regulated despite obstacles posed by the remnants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that some people wanted to mislead the people by spreading false news about him. “Neither did I place my hand on the Quran, nor did I compromise on my principles during talks with the establishment,” he clarified.

“The agreement with us was violated, but we have tolerated it for the sake of national security and the survival of the system,” he said.

“We want to keep the military limited to its constitutional responsibilities and see it strong,” he stated.

“The way the retired military officers, bureaucrats, judges, and their families are shedding tears over the ouster of Imran Khan shows that we have broken the conspiratorial network created by the world powers that wanted to push our country towards the economic disaster and political chaos through Imran Khan,” he maintained.

“Apart from removing Imran Khan, we also accepted the challenge of fixing the economy. The economy of the country will be on track within six months, and we will be able to regulate the political system despite obstacles by the remnants of the PTI,” he pledged.

“Some forces still want to bring the previous system back. We and the people will have to fight and win this battle,” he added.