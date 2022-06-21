Federal Cabinet postpones Rs7.99 increase in basic electricity tariff

The federal cabinet has postponed an Rs7.99 per unit increase in the basic power tariff. The federal cabinet convened in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

On the FATF affairs, the cabinet extended tribute to the Pakistan Army and relevant ministries and personnel. Prime Minister Shehbaz stated that we were able to exit the international financial watchdog’s grey list thanks to the collaborative efforts of all institutions.

The cabinet also congratulated the foreign, industry, and finance ministries for the import of Indonesian palm oil.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the importance of making critical decisions together in order to alleviate human suffering.

Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, informed the cabinet of the economic condition. He responded to queries about IMF talks, POL pricing in the foreign market, and taxation.

The agenda items were approved by the cabinet. According to sources, the federal cabinet has postponed the Rs7.99/unit increase in basic power cost.

The cabinet was supposed to debate on approving the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee. However, the agenda item approving the ECC’s June 13 decisions was dropped.

The ECC’s June 13 decisions also included a proposal to raise the basic electricity cost.