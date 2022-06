The PTI supporters staged a demo outside ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London.

Demonstrators gathered at Hyde Park and marched to Nawaz Sharif’s residence. The protesters include youth, women, children, and senior citizens.

They held placards with slogans against inflation and the Sharif brothers. They too raised the demand for early general elections in Pakistan

The PTI has so far staged five protests outside Nawaz Sharif’s house since the fall of Imran Khan’s government.