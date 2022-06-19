Legalising Corruption

During the last few years, the daily newspapers have been replete with stories of allegations and counter-allegations of corruption. Many politicians of one party blame their opponents in other parties for it. The show goes on. How much truth there is in such charges, it’s hard to prove legally. The word ‘alleged’ is often used in the stories, before quoting hundreds of millions that changed hands surreptitiously. Many of the leading politicians from the treasury benches and the opposition are on bail on charges of corruption of one kind or the other. Corruption had been Imran Khan’s single rallying point before he came to power and he never let go of it even after he was placed in power. He unabashedly used un-parliamentary and offensive words like ‘looters, plunderers and dacoits’ against his political opponents. He didn’t differentiate between millions and billions while levelling charges of corruption against his enemies. Either it was Khan’s maths problem or he just didn’t care about mixing up millions with billions. In his parlance, however, the word ‘enemy’ is appropriate to describe his political opponents whose heads should roll if he could help it.

The psychiatrists say that someone seized by intense feelings of revenge and hatred is an angry and unhappy man. He makes more enemies than friends. After losing power, IK has confined himself to his 300k villa at Banigala. His close political associates, who would do anything for him, are distancing themselves from him. Sheikh Rashid who vowed to live and die for Khan now talks like a third person or a spectator looking at the PTI. He served as an interior minister – eyes and ears of the party when in power. Canny Sheikh, the famous Pindi Boy, has an instinct to forecast the direction of the wind weeks before it blows.

As PM, when Imran Khan ordered the NAB to register corruption cases against his opponents, he didn’t realise he could soon be on the receiving end. Interestingly, charges of similar nature though not yet registered are dogging him now that he is out of power. Farah Gogi whom Khan publicly defended is allegedly the linchpin of financial misdeeds tracing back to him. Reportedly, former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar is also allegedly part of Farah’s financial machinations. Buzdar from DGK is missing from the political scene these days as if he never existed.

But rotund Buzdar has had the last rewarding years of his life. Buz and the CM-ship of the most populous and prosperous province could never gel. Another case of corruption has recently surfaced against Imran Khan, Mr Clean. This time, the untouchable real estate tycoon of the country is allegedly involved in it. Not to worry, when the Tycoon is part of the scene, everyone around him should feel safe.

Also, an old case of the party funds that Khan didn’t disclose continues to chase him. A pioneer party associate Akbar S Babar has been zealously following the matter in the court. Salute to his steadfastness and resolution. The case is likely to surface soon. Imran Khan is on a weak wicket for not declaring the party funds. After all, where have the funds of a massive value disappeared?

On the contrary, people are sick of hearing and reading about the corruption stories that involve not only the politicians but also the state bureaucracy. In fact, the bureaucrats surpass the politicians in corruption but they’re smart enough to cover their tracks. In the last few years, the only subject that bounced back and forth was and still is corruption. What should we do about it? It has badly affected the sensibilities of the nation and the thinking minds. Thanks to Imran Niazi.

Some years ago, a lawmaker in Bihar proposed to make a new law to legalise corruption in the state. This law would be called Right to Bribe. If you can’t rein in corruption, you should legalise it, the lawmaker argued maybe out of sheer frustration.

It doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Corruption would be legally accepted as part of the system and those indulging in it would not feel any pinch to their conscience, if they feel now, everything will be hunky-dory. At least Imran Niazi would be deprived of the whip of corruption that he used against whomever he fancied, including the innocent, Ahad Cheema, for instance.

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity@gmail.com