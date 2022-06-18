Karachi’s weather turned pleasant due to light rain

The weather in the city has improved, with parts of the city receiving light rain on Saturday morning.

Rain fell in areas such as Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Old City, and others.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicts intermittent light rain or drizzle in the city over the next three days.

With the prediction of pre-monsoon rainfall, various parts of the country have already begun to receive heavy to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall was also reported last night in Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shiekhupura, Kamalia, and Naseerabad.

While, more rain is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.