Minister invites D-8 to explore investment opportunities SEZs

Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiative, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday said invited the Developing-8 countries for exploring the investment opportunities in Pakistan Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Minister interacted with the delegates from the Developing 8 countries and welcomed them to explore the immense investment, especially in Pakistan’s SEZs, said a press release issued by BOI here. Minister Chaudhary Salik Hussain, and Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar are in Istanbul to participate in the D-8 Investment Conference on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the D-8 Organization. The minister said the government of Pakistan was working with a vision to transform Pakistan into a high-end commercial, technology and manufacturing hub. “I am happy to state that Pakistan’s agriculture sector, being the backbone of our economy, posted a growth of 4.4pc in FY2022 owing to a 6.6pc growth in crops and 3.3pc increase in livestock production” he said.

Salik said the government of Pakistan was focusing on providing special relief in taxes and duties on different agricultural equipment and machinery. “I invite the D-8 Nations to join hands with Pakistan and work together to make the D-8 alliance food secure and an agriculturally surplus country” he said. The government of Pakistan was working with a vision to transform Pakistan into a high-end commercial, technology and manufacturing hub, the minister emphasized.

Minister BOI assured regarding the government’s resolve and commitment to facilitate businesses and investors in Pakistan. Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar delivered a detailed presentation and apprised the audience at the D-8 Investment Forum regarding Pakistan’s latest business reforms initiatives to improve ease of doing business. “Pakistan has also seen an incredible improvement in its security situation and has conducted notable regulatory reforms which have been recognized globally by the World Trade Organization, World Economic Forum and the World Bank of Pakistan”, She stated. She invited the businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in multiple sectors, accentuated that owing to Pakistan’s strategic location, the country provides access to three continents and 68 countries as it is being connected to the broader plan of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A day earlier, the Minister and Secretary BOI’s also held a meeting with DEIK and the Turkish business community. The D-8 is a global arrangement (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey), as the composition of its members reflects.