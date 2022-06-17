Inter physics question paper leaked in Larkana

The question paper for Class XII physics was leaked at least 15 minutes before the start of the exam under the Larkana education board on Friday.

It has been discovered that the Sindh cheating mafia is assisting students in solving question papers through WhatsApp groups in exam centers.

Previously, the question papers for every subject in Class X were leaked in different Sindh districts, demonstrating that the province’s examination system was held hostage by the cheating mafia.

The frequent leakage of question papers prior to the start of exams in Sindh has raised concerns about the quality of education and the examination system’s transparency.