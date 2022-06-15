Pakistani truck artist pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

Famed Indian Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed a few weeks ago, has number of fans in Pakistan who have been expressing their love.

Truck artists in Pakistan took it upon themselves to honour Sidhu Moosewala in their own style by painting his portrait.

A fan on Twitter shared a video of a truck artist giving final touches to the Sidhu Moosewala painting he made.

The user who shared the video wrote: “Sidhu Moosewala may be the first Indian Punjabi singer to make a place on a Pakistani truck. In Pakistan, your picture on a Pakistani truck means you are in the hearts of the people.”

But that wasn’t all. Sidhu Moosewala’s Pakistani fans have also gotten his portrait on their cars and bikes.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in late May 2022. He was also the leader of India’s Congress party and was in his car when assailants opened fire. He succumbed to his wounds and reached dead at the hospital.