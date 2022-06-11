Punjab govt, Centre locked in deadlock over transfer of 12 officials

A deadlock exists between the Center and the Punjab government over the transfer of 12 provincial government officials to the Center because these officials are still serving in the province despite the Punjab government’s letter written to the Center for the purpose around 28 days ago.

Aside from that, the Punjab government has already issued a notice in this regard.

The officers are Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi and Usman Ali Khan, both in grade-20; Asia Gull, Ayesha Hameed, Mudassar Riaz Malik, Amir Aqeeq Khan, Zeeshan Javed, Dr. Syed Bilal Haider, Kanwal Batool, Norish Imran, and Rabia Riyasat, all in grade-19; and Dr. Syed Bilal Haider, Kanwal Batool, Norish Imran,