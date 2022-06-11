PSX witness bullish trend, gains 278 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 278.77 points, a positive change of 0.67pc, closing at 42,014.73 points against 41,735.96 points on the last working day. A total of 115,874,000 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 235,353,033 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.069b against Rs5.473b on last trading day. As many as 322 companies transacted shares in the stock market,187 of them recorded gain and 104 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 12,015,597 shares and price per share of Rs.19.38, G3 Technologies with volume of 10,434,000 and price per share of Rs.9.43 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 7,330,874 and price per share of Rs.24.30. Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.150 per share, closing at Rs.2,250 whereas the runner up was Millat Tractors, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.25.88 to Rs865.05. Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs69.66 per share closing at Rs863.34 followed by Pak Engineering, the share price of which declined by Rs23.52 to close at Rs.290.23.