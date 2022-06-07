Leaked audio clip only ‘tip of iceberg’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz says PTI Chairman and ousted premier Imran Khan is ready to burn and vandalize Pakistan in his lust for power. Speaking to the party’s social media team in Lahore on Monday, she said the governments willing to work were never allowed to continue. Maryam said PML-N was often asked why it embraced the government knowing that the country was on the brink of default. She said it was the distinction of her party that it always took Pakistan out of crises. She claimed that the country’s growth rate was around 6% when Nawaz Sharif was deposed as he was enthusiastic to serve Pakistan. She said the previous government ‘annihilated’ Pakistan’s economy and claimed there was factual proof of it. She said that Pakistan was on the verge of default and the country didn’t have money to open LCs for oil import. Criticizing Imran Khan, Maryam said there has never been a political leader in Pakistan who was ready to burn and vandalize Pakistan in the lust for power. Speaking on the audiotape of a telephonic conversation between Malik Riaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz said Farah Gogi was the front person of Imran Khan, adding that it was just the tip of the iceberg. She claimed that Bani Gala was the headquarters of corruption, adding that Imran Khan didn’t even spare Bait-ul-Maal. Referring to Imran Khan, Maryam said, “A kid had gone out to bring revolution but has not returned so far.” She added that the person daring the superpowers is hiding to avert arrest. She said vandalizing and attack on Islamabad raises the questions on their patriotism, adding that talks of causing chaos in Islamabad are also heard often.

“What kind of love [for Pakistan] is this? Questions will be raised on your patriotism.” Maryam kept emphasizing that the national treasury is empty and said the government had to accede to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Imran Khan had agreed to. She recalled that PTI’s finance minister Shaukat Tarin had informed the media that they would have to raise petrol prices. PML-N leader said the government is giving stipend of Rs2,000 monthly after hike in fuel prices.

The PML-N leader said that she would ask Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir to take the nation in confidence on the load-shedding situation in the country. Commenting on the rising inflation in the country and the increased prices of petrol, the PML-N vice president added that the coalition government had to make hard decisions due to the agreement between Khan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She further said that electricity load-shedding in the country was happening due to the circular debt, which had reached Rs2.4 trillion. Talking about PTI’s Azadi March towards Islamabad on May 24-25, Maryam said that the federal capital was attacked. “Is there any government who had attacked and burned Islamabad in the name of love for Pakistan,” she questioned. She further said that the previous government scarred Pakistan’s ties with its close friends. “They have deliberately installed landmines for the current government in their hatred for Pakistan,” she added. Addressing the PML-N’s social media team, Maryam said the party could not focus on the power of social media, however, it is going to launch a separate team for each online platform.