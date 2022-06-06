FDE issues directions for staff, teachers, students affected with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued the directions regarding home isolation and discharge during COVID-19 in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination.

As per the details of guidelines, the sources told APP that people with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days if they are symptomatic or their symptoms are getting better (without fever for 24 hours).

It added that this should be followed by strictly wearing a mask for 5 days around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.

The case of an individual’s extraordinary occurrence of symptoms after five days will be dealt with in accordance with the medical certificate provided by the COVID-19 infected individual.

It is worth mentioning that all employees of FDE and its educational institutions have been advised to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer frequently to avoid COVID-19 infection.