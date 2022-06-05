Daily Times

Sunday, June 05, 2022


Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

Agencies

Guar and guar products exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 33.55pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 2021-22, Guar and guar products were worth $38,778 as compared to exports of $29,037 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of furniture increased by 89.34pc, worth $8,072 were exported as compared to the exports of $4,263 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Gems exports decreased by 0.81pc as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded worth $6,078 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $6,128.

