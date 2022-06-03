Of Stranger Things, Top Gun and Kenobi

In a brief hiatus from my usual write-ups on diplomacy and politics, today I am discussing a topic that is close to my heart. As some of you might be aware, I am a connoisseur of Western entertainment who grew up watching and listening to some of the finest films, shows and music the Europeans and North Americans have to offer. The era of Netflix, Apple Music and Disney Plus has amplified their reach to unimaginable levels that were considered a distant dream just a little more than a decade ago.

Not that they weren’t an integral part of Western pop culture but the age of the internet has made them culturally much more significant and impactful for global audiences. Netflix itself has become the leading streaming platform which produced some of the finest shows out there.

For me, Stranger Things is amongst my personal favourites ever since I first watched it some five years ago. Since its first season in 2016, the show has become a global pop culture sensation for its unique storyline themed on science fiction/horror elements set in the 1980s which includes the US states of Indiana, Alaska and California alongside the former Soviet Union serving as story locations. Yeah, I know it kinda gives a Cold War vibe (which is ironically true to some extent). But that’s not it. The show is deeply laced with comedic and romantic elements for keeping the audiences glued to the screen. Music is a cherry on the top given that some of the best soundtracks from the 80s are part of the show in every single season.

For some of the older audiences, this could be considered pure nostalgia while the younger generation is introduced to a treasure trove of top-notch songs. Mind it but as a 90s kid, I prefer 80s music any day for it was undoubtedly the pinnacle of the West’s music industry. Yeah I know I may have stated it a handful of times in some of my earlier pieces but my obsession with that era’s songs is eternal.

Last weekend, apart from the Stranger Things’ fourth season (Volume 1), two other culturally influential stuff were released almost simultaneously. A sequel to Tom Cruise’s iconic 80s film Top Gun and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi which is set ten years after Emperor Palpatine’s infamous Order 66. It almost felt like our childhood came up right in front of our eyes.

Watching Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen was an absolute joy given its excellent direction, plot-line, cinematography and music. The sheer thrill of the fighter jet scenes was equivalent to witnessing it all in person. The opening credit scene itself was ethereal which was infused with the iconic Top Gun theme and Kenny Loggins’ Highway to the Danger Zone.

As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, for those who religiously follow Star Wars, it was nothing short of an emotional moment thanks to the impact the prequel films had on our lives. As for now, three episodes are already out with more to follow soon. The reason I specifically mentioned these films and shows is to signify the importance of mass media entertainment as an integral part of pop culture especially when production houses are focusing on nostalgia as part of their strategy to keep the audiences hooked. Of course, it also serves as a tool for soft power for those familiar with diplomacy since they go hand in hand to achieve certain objectives meant to give a positive aura.

This is just the tip of the iceberg since there’s so much to explore and discuss out there on the topic. I’ll have something more to explore in near the future on the likes of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Universe (DCU) since they’re more of the traditional powerhouses when it comes to science fiction. Not only this, something specifically reserved for 80s music is also on the cards so stay tuned.

The writer is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @mhassankhan06