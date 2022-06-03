International solar energy meet concludes at Expo Centre Lahore

The last day of international solar energy meet organized by White Paper Summits was held at Expo Center Lahore.

White Paper Summits is one of the leading trade events organizer in the Middle East with its regional office based in Karachi, Pakistan.

The ISEM Conference was held on 21 May, 2022 at Auditorium of Expo Center Lahore. Tauseef Hassan Farooqi – Chairman, NEPRA, Shah Jahan Mirza – CEO, AEDB, Zaigham M. Rizvi – Senior Advisor Housing (Asia), The World Bank, Dr. Sardar Mohazzam – MD, NEECA and other elite speakers from the energy sector attended the meeting. Speakers said that commercial and domestic consumers should ensure the use of solar energy to deal with the power crisis in Pakistan. Ahmed Saleh Baabood – Chairman, White Paper Summits said that such expos are important for the development of energy sector in Pakistan.