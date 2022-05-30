Mother, three children found dead in Neelam Valley

An inquest into the deaths of a woman and her three children in Neelam Valley has begun.

Akhtar Bibi, her daughter Abida, and sons Usman and Faizan were discovered dead in their home in the Sargan area of Neelum Valley.

According to police, they arrived at the sport after being notified by locals and transported the bodies to a hospital for postmortem examination.

According to the preliminary investigation, the bodies did not bear torture marks, and they were collecting evidence and postmortem reports to determine the cause of death.