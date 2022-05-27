Tax info can be obtained from excise dept website

A total of 27915 vehicles were checked across the province by the end of the tenth day during the road checking campaign by Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department of Sindh to collect taxes from the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles. According to the statement released here on Thursday, as many as 8053 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 7933 in Hyderabad and 2878 in Sukkur while 4025 in Larkana, 3309 in Mirpurkhas and 1707 in Shaheed Benazirabad. During the road checking campaign, so far 1852 vehicles have been seized for various reasons while documents of 2275 vehicles have also been confiscated. Until end of the tenth day, a total tax of about Rs30m was collected. Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla praised the performance of Sindh Excise Department staff and said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3.