BoP and MNS University of Agriculture Multan join hands to benefit agri graduates

The Bank of Punjab and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) have entered into a collaboration to establish a working relationship among the parties to benefit fresh agri graduates and farmers associated with the university.

Under this arrangement, fresh university graduates will be accepted for internship and jobs at The Bank of Punjab on priority. Further Farmers and Graduates associated with the University will also be eligible for financing under BOP’s own Product range as well as under government’s markup subsidy schemes. These farmers and university graduates will be encouraged to avail financing facility to update their existing infrastructure and move towards modern farming techniques.

University will provide opportunities to BOP for promoting its Agri Focused Financial Products through expos arranged by them. BOP may also conduct informative sessions for MNSUAM Faculty and Students regarding financing facilities offered by the Bank. The Bank of Punjab may also participate in upcoming startup competition arranged by the University.

This inclusiveness will empower farmers and University Graduates through better economic outcomes and provide them sufficient cash flows to meet their day to day agri businesses. MoU signing ceremony was held at University of Agriculture Multan which was attended by Mr. Asif Riaz, Group Head Retail & Priority Sectors Lending – BOP and Mr. Sarfraz Hussain, Head Agri Credit Division – BOP, while University of Agriculture Multan was represented by Prof. Dr. Asif Ali (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) – Vice Chancellor MNS University and Prof. Dr. Mubashir Mehdi Director BIAEC, Dr. Mohkam, Director External Linkages, Treasurer of University and Deans of different faculties.

In a joint statement Mr. Asif Riaz, Group Head Retail & Priority Sectors Lending – BOP & Prof. Dr. Asif Ali – Vice Chancellor MNS University shared that, “We are excited to partner on this important initiative that has the potential to gradually transform the agricultural landscape of Pakistan by promoting organized financial inclusion of farming community and Agri Graduates to improve farming practices. This will help prioritize the financial inclusion and well-being of Agri Graduates and Farming community associated with MNS University of Agriculture, Multan. By taking a lead role, BOP reaffirms its commitment to be one of the most active banks in delivering on such initiatives in collaboration with MNS University-Multan.