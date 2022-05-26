Prime suspect in murder of journalist Aziz Memon confesses killing

The Naushahro Feroze police confirmed on Thursday that the Mushtaq Sahito, the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, has confessed to the killing.

The police said that they have also retrieved a wire that was used to kill the journalist.

“Mushtaq Sahito will be presented before a court in Kandiaro,” they said as the suspect was previously handed over to Mehrabpur police for interrogation during two-day remand.

Earlier on May 20, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed that the prime suspect in journalist Aziz Memon’s murder case has been arrested from Nawabshah.

According to Memon, the prime suspect, Mushtaq Sahito, was arrested from the desert area after Nawabshah police carried out an intelligence-based operation.

Mushtaq Sahito was the mastermind of the journalist Aziz murder, according to police.