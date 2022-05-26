Dacoits rape teenage girl in front of father in Pattoki

On Thursday, a 15-year-old girl was raped in front of her father in Pattoki, near Lahore.

Zahoor Ahmad told police that he was returning home from a marriage ceremony with his daughter Samreen and a five-year-old son when they were stopped at the Pattoki-Chunian Bypass by robbers.

He claimed that the dacoits led him to the fields, tied him with a rope, and then raped his daughter right in front of his eyes. “Later, when they saw some bystanders, they panicked and fled, leaving their motorcycle behind,” he explained.

After learning about the incident, Saddar police officers arrived on the scene and transported the man, his daughter, and his son to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, where the girl’s medical test revealed that she had been raped.

Later, the police filed a case against unidentified individuals under the robbery and rape sections.

Surprisingly, the robbers’ left-behind motorcycle turned out to be a stolen one, as its case had been registered at Okara’s Saddar police station.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken note of the rape incident and requested a report from the Inspector General of Police, directing him to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

He also ordered that the victim be given justice as soon as possible.