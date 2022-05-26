Pakistan’s fragile economy cannot afford political turmoil: SCCI

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Iftikhar Ali Malik cautioned Wednesday that country’s fragile economy was not in position to withstand the worst of prolonged political turmoil at this crucial juncture of time. The political turmoil had been inflicting tremendous loss to economy, making the lives of poor more miserable besides putting the country at stake, he said while talking to a delegation of young educated progressive women led by an emerging YouTuber Ms Noreen Asim Siyal. Malik said Pakistan was among a few countries where political instability had badly damaged the economic growth despite having plenty of indigenous resources. He said political instability has a significant negative effect on economic growth and government should take immediate measures on war footings to bring political stability, which he said was a pre-requisite for sustainable economy. Malik urged political parties to demonstrate best prudence and exhibit the highest degree of wisdom to iron out the differences as unrest had wreaked havoc in all economic fronts.