Govt and PTI deny reports of ‘deal’

The incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday dismissed reports that a deal had been reached between the two sides as the former ruling party’s long march made its way towards the federal capital.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed in a statement that there was no agreement between the federal government and the PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also denied rumours of a deal with the government and said “absolutely not” to any such prospects. He added the party leadership was not moving toward the federal capital.

Rumours & delib disinfo that a deal has been done. Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given. Calling all ppl of Islamabad & Pindi to join

“We will remain in Islamabad till the announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections are given.” He further urged the people of the twin cities to join PTI’s march.

Earlier, rumours were doing the round claiming that the government had agreed to hold a meeting under the stipulation that the PTI would agree with the government’s conditions, including that Imran Khan would address his rally in Islamabad and then leave – instead of holding a long march.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill confirmed on his Twitter account that the news regarding the agreement was “completely false and untrue”.

“The only purpose is to mislead the people. No such promise has been made and will not be made”.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was leading the conspiracy of a civil war in Pakistan. In a statement, she said Imran was the only person responsible for the present situation in the country today.

The minister said that discovery of arms and ammunition from the house of PTI office bearers had exposed the real intentions of Imran Khan. Taking a jibe on Imran, she said that weapons’ recovery from the residence of PTI activists was not jihad, rather it was subversion. She said Imran wanted civil war in the country and he had plotted to seize Islamabad by force of arms.

Marriyum said the government would not allow anyone to create anarchy in the country with bombs, arms and ammunition. The government is committed to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people, she remarked. The minister said shooting, burning and siege were not part of political culture and there was need to draw a clear line between political activism and militancy.