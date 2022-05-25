Verdict against Malik abortive attempt to silence Kashmiris: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian court’s decision against Hurriyet Leader and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik. In a statement, the Minister said the sentence of life imprisonment on concocted charges against Yasin Malik by Indian court was an abortive attempt to silence the voices of Kashmiris against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Sherry said, “This decision is a mockery of law and justice. The UN, Human Rights Watch, OIC and other human rights organisations should raise their voice for this prisoner of conscience”. She said India has prosecuted and convicted Yasin Malik on false charges. “Yasin Malik has today challenged the Indian government and agencies to prove the allegations levelled against him”. The Minister added that since 1994, Yasin Malik and his organization had been leading a non-violent movement for freedom. She further said that there was no credibility of these cases made by the Modi government.