Neeta, Tarun Tahiliani and other top designers may create outfits for Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh is ready to find a bride for himself through reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ that will premiere on Star Bharat from June 19. His show may feature clothes by top Indian designers like Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra and Tarun Tahiliani. The ace designers are in consideration to work on Mika Singh’s outfit for the show. All of their designs have a rich Indian cultural heritage showcased in their creations, which is exactly what Mika Singh’s outfits scream. The amount of time and energy spent on their pieces creates exquisite designs and radiates luxury. Therefore, it is possible their work might just reflect the intricacies of the Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. Mika Singh has a deep love and admiration for the traditional and that is what we have been served when it comes to his outfits. So, it is natural for the showrunners to consider the topmost and highly acclaimed costume designers of India such as Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra, Tarun Tahiliani.