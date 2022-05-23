Zeb’s ‘Weham’ hot on the heels after the success of ‘Kaash’ enthrals audiences

Pakistan’s most favourite song bird, Zeb Bangash is back to serenade us with yet another soulful number.

Composed by Ahmad Jahanzeb and produced by Moomal Shunaid, ‘Weham’ features as the soundtrack for the drama series.

In her signature style, Zeb delivers a delicately poised love story fraught with tragedy. The lyrics, the melody and Zeb’s vocals come together to a create a haunting, melancholic mood. As the undisputed queen of love ballads, Zeb Bangash sets the mood of the song.

The song comes fresh after the success of her the hit song ‘Kaash’ from Saramd Khoosat’s soon to be released feature film ‘Kamli.’

The song’s producer Moomal Shunaid, spoke of the OST saying,” A beautifully composed OST video of our new drama serial Weham in the soulful voice of Zeb Bangash”. Speaking of the song itself, Zeb said: “I’ve had a wonderful time working on the OST for ‘Weham’ – the composition, the lyrics and the melody are so beautifully done and I have enjoyed every minute of the experience.”

Zebunnisa Bangash, also known as Zeb Bangash is a renowned Pakistani singer and song-writer. The talented singer has appeared in three seasons of Coke Studio since 2008. Since then, Zeb has performed a number of popular songs across borders as well including her solo song ‘Ajnabi’ in the Bollywood film Madras Café and ‘Sooha Saha’ in Highway. She has also released her own solo albums.