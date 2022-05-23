Britain’s best sports museums and tours offer behind-the-scenes access and fun activities

Struggle to get children into a traditional museum on holiday? Try one of Britain’s world-beating sports museums instead. Each offers a mix of behind-the-scenes access, photo-opportunities and fun activities. The National Football Museum in Manchester has four floors of exhibitions with regular guided tours. Have your photo taken with a replica of the Premier League trophy, or take penalties against a virtual goalie in the Play Gallery. Adult tickets cost £10.50, children aged five to 15 cost £5.50. Stay at: Motel One near Piccadilly Station from £84 per room per night. The 90-minute tour of the All England Club at Wimbledon lets you see spots normally off-limits to the public, such as the Players’ Entrance and Media Interview Suite. There’s also a stop for photos on No 1 or Centre Court. Visitors can see trophies in the main museum, and fans can find out if they have the skills to be a ball boy or ball girl. Adults tickets cost £25, children £15.