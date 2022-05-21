Police conduct search operation around Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala

KARACHI: Following death threats to PTI chairman Imran Khan, Islamabad Police conducted a search operation around his residence in Bani Gala.

A large police contingent, including the bomb disposal squad, searched the area around the ousted prime minister’s residence.

When the police party arrived, the PTI workers in Bani Gala came out of their tents and began shouting anti-government slogans. Meanwhile, in Karachi, police raided the home of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan, but he was not present.

PTI leaders protested the police raid, calling it a retaliatory tactic against the party.

Following the police action, PTI leaders went to Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and filed a complaint against the raid.

‘Sindh police have evolved into the PPP’s military wing’

Former federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi strongly condemned the police raid, claiming that the Sindh police had become a military wing of the PPP.

He claimed that police violated the sanctity of the four walls’ by breaking into a public representative’s home at midnight. The Sindh government, the PTI leader warned, would be held accountable soon.

Criticizing the “imported” government, Zaidi stated that if the culprits were to be apprehended, the police should besiege the Chief Minister’s House.

Referring to the city’s rising crime rate, the former minister stated that the Sindh police have failed to apprehend robbers and street criminals while harassing the city’s noble citizens.