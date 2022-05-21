Ajoka Theatre is holding a three-day theatre festival dedicated to Madeeha

Three Ajoka plays on the theme of 75th anniversary of Independence will be showcased. The festival will open with Ajoka’s acclaimed play on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, “Mera Rang Day Basanti Chola”. The play will be preceded by Nirvaan Nadeem’s short film “Becoming Bhagat Singh”. On the second day, legendary dancer Zarin Panna will perform a special dance tribute to Madeeha Gauhar, “Pazaib” which will be followed by “Anhi Mai Da Sufna”, written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Usha Ganguli. On the last day, a memorial session “Tribute to an Icon”, eminent Indian and Pakistani speakers will talk about Madeeha Gauhar’s contribution to theatre and peace. The festival will conclude with Ajoka’s “Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh”, which is based on the life and short stories of Saadat Hassan Manto.

The festival is being held in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Council of the Arts and Babar Ali Foundation and with the support of individual donations from Waleed Iqbal, Khalid Masud, Fawzia Afzal Khan and Shama Haq.

A delegation of leading theatre personalities from India are coming to participate in the festival. They include international renowned theatre director Dr Neelam Mansingh Chaudhry, founder of Amritsar-based Manch Rangmanch and Chair of Punjab Sanger Natak Academy Kewal Dhaliwal and actor/ poet and founding member of Sanjha Punjab Arvinder Chamak. Filmmaker Kabir Chaudhry and actor Sajan Singh are also part of the delegation.