Rihanna and A$AP Rocky blessed with a baby boy

Music mogul and fashion entrepreneur Rihanna has now officially become a mom. The pop star gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ.

It is to be noted that the diva was expecting her firstborn with beau A$AP Rocky first made the pregnancy announcement in January by releasing a series of paparazzi photos taken in the snowy streets of Harlem, New York City.

Since then, the fashion moghul has been redefining the term ‘maternity fashion’ with bump grazing outfits and overcoats.