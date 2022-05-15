Aiza Awan looks beautiful in latest bridal photoshoot

Aiza is a talented addition to the Pakistani showbiz industry. She works as an actress and model. The actress gained popularity with her character Alishba in the blockbuster drama “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.”

Recently, Aiza Awan shared her new spectacular click-in gorgeous bridal look. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Take a look!

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful ac-tresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

Her pictures from the recent bridal shoot are making rounds on so-cial media and people are loving her simplicity and flawless looks.