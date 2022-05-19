Pak taekwondo squad leaves for Iran to attend training camp

ISLAMABAD: A 10-member Pakistan contingent has departed for Iran to attend International Khyrougi Taekwondo Training Camp, taking place in Tehran.

“The camp that commenced on Wednesday (May 18) will continue till June 6. The main aim of establishing the camp is smooth preparation for the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Khyrougi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022,” Lt Col Raja Wasim Ahmed (retd), president of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) said on Thursday in a statement.

He said the federation was thankful to Combaxx Sports for their continuous support and gaudiness by establishing the camp in Iran. According to Waseem, Omar Saeed, the President South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA) also supported the federation to send athletes for the camp.

“We are also thankful to Pakistan Sports Board and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination for timely issuance of NOC (no objection certificate), enabling our athletes to proceed for the camp without any delay,” he added.

Pakistan squad: Yousef Karami (head coach khyrougi), Shahzada Muhammad Asif (assistant coach), Athletes: Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Abubakkar Usman, Arsalan Arshad, Zoya Sabir (female athlete) and Najia Rasool (female coach).