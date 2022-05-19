WWF Pakistan, PCRWR sign LoI to support Australia-Pakistan Water Security Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and the World Wild Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pak) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to support the implementation of Australia-Pakistan Water Security Initiative (APWASI) in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Under the South Asia Water Security Initiative (SAWASI), APWASI being funded by the Australian Government through Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) includes Water Sensitive Urban Design Demonstration Projects. During the ceremony, Ms. Farah Nadeem, Specialist Liaison and Engagement APWASI shared an overview of the activities to be implemented under this LoI.

Mr. Hammad Naqi Khan, DG WWF-Pakistan in his remarks highlighted the partnership background with PCRWR. He appreciated the science based professional approach of PCRWR to address the water challenges. He expected that this partnership would be further strengthened through joint working under APWASI. Afterwards, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf provided an overview of PCRWR initiatives to address water issues of the country.

He assured the PCRWR support to WWF Pakistan for APWASI activities being undertaken in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. After remarks, Letter of Intent was formally signed by Dr. Muhammad Ashraf (Chairman, PCRWR) and Mr. Hammad Naqi Khan (DG, WWF-Pak).