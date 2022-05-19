Unhygienic roadside food may lead to infectious diseases

Health experts on Wednesday urged masses to start eating healthy food in summer as consumig unhygienic food prepared by the roadside vendors can lead to serious food-born diseases including typhoid, cholera and gastroenteritis. “The ratio of the above-mentioned diseases increased by 50 to 70 percent in summer because of unhygienic food and drinks”, said physician Dr. Asma Nasim while talking to a private news channel.

A child specialist Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood also said “The use of unhealthy food items causes not only illness but also poor body defense mechanism among school children”, he warned, adding, that such kids complain of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, high fever, and headache.

They also highlighted that there was another practice of wrapping snacks and food items in newspapers by street vendors which is dangerous for health, adding, that newspapers contain bio-active materials and are known to have negative health effects. Experts urged authorities concerned to start an awareness drive through media platforms and mobilize their environmental and infection control teams into those areas and suspend the sale of food and water under unhygienic conditions. Doctors advised that the public should take intake water and healthy food in summer to stay active and healthy.