Pakistan’s much adored actress Sajal Aly left millions of her fans awestruck as she shared a stunning picture with Saboor Aly.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared a gorgeous snap with her sister Saboor from her mayoun ceremony and left fans in awe with their beautiful bond.

In the picture, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress can be seen giving her sister a warm hug as the Aly sisters happily posed for the camera.