Govt to introduce electoral reforms bill in NA next week: Khursheed Shah

Federal Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the government had decided to bring the electoral reforms bill to the National Assembly the next week.

The federal minister told the media in Islamabad that electoral reforms needed to be made and that election couldn’t happen without electoral reforms.

Shah said that elections couldn’t happen until October or November. He also said that the election commission had asked for new elections to happen in seven months. “We’ll have to change the way elections work. Some reforms will happen before the budget, and others will happen after it,” he said.

Shah also said that there had been no decision made about bringing up a motion of no-confidence against the Senate chairman.

Khursheed Shah said that Imran Khan is running against the state, not the government. He also said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not consulted about contempt cases against Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan’s government was removed in a legal way,” Khursheed said, adding that Hamza Shehbaz had the majority in Punjab by four votes.