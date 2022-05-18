Arjun Kapoor remembers his mother on completing 10 years in film industry ‘Voh pehli picture dekh leti toh khush ho jati’

Arjun Kapoor recently completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that his mother would have been really proud had she seen his first film.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently completed ten years in the Hindi film industry and on the occasion, the actor spoke about how his late mother Mona Kapoor would have been so proud of him today. Arjun said that his struggles on the personal and professional front have been quite public, and he takes it in his stride by calling himself “God’s favourite child”.

Arjun’s mother passed away days before his debut film released in theatres and he shared that had she seen him on the big screen, she would have been proud of the boy she brought up. He told Bollywood Bubble, “I think voh toh pehli picture dekh leti toh khush ho jati, unke liye toh utna hi kafi tha. (She would have been happy watching my first film. That was enough for her.) She had sacrificed so much to put me in a position where I could be independent.”

Arjun Kapoor acknowledged that even though he comes from a famous film family, it was necessary for him to be independent and he considers it a “big victory” for himself. “I think the quest when you are part of this profession by being somebody’s son or somebody’s daughter, being known, is about just doing well for yourself and making sure that your family is aware that you can take care of yourself. I think that’s a big victory,” he said. Arjun further said that it would have been nice for his mother to know that he is doing well for himself today. He shared, “It would have been nice for my mother to know that I am doing okay. And that’s what parents want ki voh theek hai na. (I hope he is okay.)”

Arjun Kapoor, who was not launched by his father Boney Kapoor, said that he stopped taking money from him after he became an actor. “I think my biggest achievement is to be financially independent. I have never taken anything from my father ever since I became an actor. Even before that, it was very limited to what was the necessities. My mother took care of us very well. She brought us up very well,” he said. The actor added, “I think she would be happy to know that at 36, I have sorted a lot of my demons out but for her Ishaqzaade would have been enough to know ki I brought him up well.”