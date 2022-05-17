Sindh govt stops private schools from selling books, stationery items

The Sindh government banned the sale of syllabus books and stationary inside schools and prohibited private schools from forcing parents to purchase stationery items from specific points, according to Daily Times on Tuesday.

The circular, issued by the concerned department, states, “Do not compel parents/students to purchase a uniform, school bags, books, copies/registers, practical journalist, and other stationery items from the school.” The lists of these items must be distributed to students at the time of the announcement of results/admission.”

The Sindh government also directed schools to only collect the approved fee from students and to post the approved list on notice boards.

The Sindh government has warned private schools to obey the orders or face harsh punishment.