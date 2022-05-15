Farhan Saeed sets the stage on fire as he performs ‘Naukar Shah Da’ for ‘Kashmir Beats’ Season

Farhan Saeed gives a soulful performance at the Kashmir Beats Season 2 as he performs Naukar Shah Da, a qawalli that takes us on a spiritual journey of love and devotion.

Farhan Saeed has shown versatility time and time again and Naukar Shah Da is proof that he set the stage on fire this year at the season 2 of Kashmir Beats.

He created magic on stage through his mystical and euphoric performance.

Singing qawalli requires a lot of emotions and soul setting and Farhan Saeed gave the audiences just that through his powerful vocals and stage performance where everything felt so real and organic and straight from the heart. Farhan’s phenomenal performance, has touched the hearts of millions and it continues doing so.

One million views in less than three days, Naukar Shah Da is definitely on top of the season 2 of Kashmir Beats this year. “It was surreal performing Naukar Shah Da on stage as it gave me goose bumps and this sense of devotion and a roller coaster of emotions.And I am so glad I was honoured to do do justice to a qawalli of that level”,stated Farhan.

From the lyrics to the music to the soul performance, Farhan Saaed took qawalli to a whole different level and turned it into a masterpiece. And changed the entire vibe of Kashmir Beats Season 2 by adding his very own touch to it.

Farhan Saeed is a renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor and producer. This multi talented actor and singer started his career with the band Jal and then moved further on into acting and gave hits after hits such as Udaari, Suno Chanda and Mere Humsafar to name a few. He made his mark on the big screen with the movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi and now producing and releasing his own film “Tich Button”. Alongside he continued singing his hit solo tracks and OSTs and kept his musical journey alive.