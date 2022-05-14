Passenger train derails near Hyderabad

A train accident took place on Friday when a passenger train, Rehman Baba Express, derailed near Hyderabad on its way to Karachi from Peshawar, a private TV channel reported. All the bogies derailed along with the engine. However, no casualties were reported. Moreover, the cause of the accident couldn’t be ascertained till the filing of this report. The authorities concerned immediately summoned rescue teams. Sources say around 10 bogies of Rehman Baba Express derailed on the down track.

Meanwhile, an Edhi rescue service spokesperson also confirmed reports of no casualties. “No injured passengers have been brought to the nearest medical facility, Kotri taluka hospital,” a relevant Edhi centre in-charge said.

He said that enough ambulances and rescue workers have been sent to the site of the accident.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique kept getting updates of the situation after the train accident from Chairman Railways. He directed the Chairman Railways to inquire into the accident and submit a report within 24 hours. In this regard, the Chairman Railways constituted a three-member committee consisting of senior officers which will inquire into the matter by Saturday evening and make recommendations. On the orders of the Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways, the divisional officers rushed to the spot and ensured the presence of ambulance and volunteers, however no injuries were reported. At present all the trains across Pakistan are departing on their scheduled times and the Chairman Railways is keeping the Federal Minister apprised of the situation.