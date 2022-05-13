PTI will not be allowed to disturb law & order during long march: Kanju

MULTAN: Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju said that long march was democratic right of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, however the government would not allow to disturb law and order situation in the country.

While talking to media persons here, the minister of state remarked that PTI could hold march at a specific place wherein they could sit for six month or one year.

He categorically stated that PTI would not be allowed be to create trouble for institutions. The incumbent government would act strictly as per law.

The government is not worried about PTI’s long march. Responding to a question about weak economic condition in the country, Abdur Rehman Kanju observed that the government was committed to strengthen economy.

It will make some local arrangements to steer country out of economic crises. Kanju stated that FIA would not victimize political opponents but it would work as per law.