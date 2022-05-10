PMLN lawmaker says PTI trying to derail democratic process

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to derail the democratic process in the country. Talking to a private news channel, she said if any member of any political party or any other institution was found guilty against the interest of the country or involved in any unconstitutional activities he/she would not be tolerated. She said the PTI tried to hijack the country by using the Punjab and federal governments through undemocratic ways but on the other hand all political partiespresented the no confidence motion against the PTI-led government and ousted them through constitutional process.

The MNA urged all political parties to work together to strengthen democratic process which was the only solution to the problems faced by the nation. Meanwhile, PML-N leader and Member KP AssemblyIkhtiyar Wali Khan said former prime minister Imran Khan was dragging state institutions into politics in a bid to escape from Tosha Khan scandal. Addressing the party workers after inaugurating PMLN Office at Suri Payan in Nowshera district, he claimed that PTI chief has tried to drag state institutions into politics during his Abbottabad’s flopped show.He said baseless accusations against state institutions were an attempt to destabilize and create anarchy in the country. Ikhtiyar Wali Khan said all attempts regarding provoking people against government and state institutions would be dealt with iron hands under the country’s laws and constitution.He said Imran Khan was known for taking U turns and no justification was left with him after taking U turn on his conspiracy claims.