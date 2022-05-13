Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Sahiwal

On Friday, a man shot and killed his wife in Sahiwal over an alleged domestic dispute.

The accused, Asif, was a resident of Khanewal, according to the police.

“Asif had traveled to Sahiwal in an effort to reconcile with his estranged wife, Rimsha. However, in a rage, he opened fire on her,” they continued.

“As a result, his wife died on the scene, while his mother-in-law Shehnaz and brother-in-law sustained life-threatening injuries,” they said.

“The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment. Domestic issues between the couple, they asserted, were the cause of the murder.