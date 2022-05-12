IG Punjab takes notice of murder of six members of hardened dacoits gang

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of six members of a dangerous dacoit gang in different cases in Narowal and has demanded a report from RPO Gujranwala. IG Punjab directed DPO Narowal to form special teams to arrest the killer and his accomplices. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that no citizen can be allowed to take the law into his own hands. IG Punjab directed that while fulfilling the requirements of law and justice, every aspect of the incident should be investigated and raids should be carried out to arrest the culprits. IG Punjab directed that the accused be brought to book as soon as possible and punished according to the law.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all possible resources including modern technology should be used for arresting dangerous organized gangs involved in criminal activities. IG Punjab has ordered immediate profiling of major gangs of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, murder and other organized crimes. Rao Sardar Ali Khan assigned a special task to supervisory officers to stamp out organized crime from Lahore. He directed that after profiling, concrete steps should be taken to root out habitual criminals and their facilitators involved in serious crimes. IGP emphasised upon launching of a pilot project from Lahore this month to eradicate criminals of organized crime. IG Punjab directed that the inter-district coordination for the arrest of organized gangs in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana and Okara districts adjoining Lahore should be further improved and the Safe City Authority, Special Branch and Investigation should coordinate and take effective measures to round them up. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that special attention should be paid on movement of dangerous gangs and their facilitators at all inter-provincial check posts of the province. He also directed to share data of dangerous gangs with the police forces of other provinces so that their elimination could be beefed up.

IG Punjab gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office regarding the elimination of organized crime and arrest of dangerous gangs. The meeting reviewed the short and long-term action plan against organized groups of habitual and professional criminals.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that in order to arrest the dangerous gangs involved in crime, the counter-operations should be intensified and the supervisory officers of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana and Okara should ensure timely action under personal supervision so that the criminals who go into hiding in other areas after committing crimes could be brought behind bars immediately. IG Punjab directed that similar measures would be taken in all the districts of Punjab after Lahore to eradicate organized crime while strict implementation of SOPs for security of banks across the province would be strictly enforced. Addl IG Investigation Munir Ahmed Sheikh, MD Safe City Kamran Khan and supervisory officers of Lahore Police participated while DPOs of Rawalpindi, Okara and Kasur participated in the meeting through video link.