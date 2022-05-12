Sindh CM, Federal Energy Minister discuss issue of load-shedding in province

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir discussed the issue of load-shedding in the Sindh province.

The Sindh CM raised the issue of load-shedding across the province with the federal minister, according to a spokesman for the Sindh CM.

He said that 12 to 14 hours of load-shedding was being carried out in the villages of the province, adding that long hours of load-shedding could cause damage to agricultural production.

Dastagir gave assurance to the Chief Minister that he would direct the HESCO and SEPCO for reducing the load-shedding in the first phase, while steps would be taken to end load-shedding in the second phase.

Furthermore, Syed Murad Ali Shah also took up the issue of electricity problems in Karachi. Khurram Dastagir said that the matter of electricity would be resolved in a meeting with K-Electric CEO today.